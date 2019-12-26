Dear Editor,
Thank you Matt Johnson for doing something positive for a change.
There has been so much negative, ugly stuff going on and when something wonderful happens, some people want to stand against it.
First of all those young men who were baptized have a mind of their own accepting Christ who is supposed to be head of your life; He is mine.
I’m not ashamed of my religion. I take God with me every day.
Mr. Johnson planting a seed early will grow regardless of the bad talk.
Opelika should have made a stand and did the Lord’s Prayer aloud.
Some people want to silence God and do away with Him, but I’m here to tell you people He’s alive and well. They took prayer out of school.
Sixty years ago in a little school in the county where I first started school, every morning we had a prayer and said a Bible verse afterward. From then on as I grew up and went to other schools, prayer was in it.
My generation turned out great.
God brought us up being respectable children. Today people have turned their back on God and don’t want this generation to know God.
Matt Johnson I stand with you. I love it. The children love it. Accepting Christ in school is a big thing, well worth celebrating in the community.
The players are not ashamed of God and neither are you, so I say leave Reeltown alone. They are doing a great thing down there. They don’t need no outsiders telling them God is not allowed when He is everywhere.
He woke you up. Who do you think does this? Surely not you; you may think you are doing all this but you better think hard. While you are trying to silence God and pretend He doesn’t exist, He tells you, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to God but through me.” John 14:6
Arlean Wyckoff
Alexander City