Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to the mayor of Alexander City and to the members of the Alexander City City Council.
While attending the Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, someone there shared with me the fact the city council was considering a proposal to increase the salary of the mayor for our small, and getting smaller, berg to the range of $80,000-plus dollars per year. “No,” I said, “that must be wrong.”
The issue was tabled right before the parade, but it was on the agenda.
I am writing to all of you to ask one simple question: Have you lost your collective minds?
In a city with no industry and little prospect for a significant employer in the near future, in a city that has been saddled with that white elephant of a former Sales Office for Russell Corp. and the millions that will be spent on that disaster, and in a city where the school system is $11 million in debt, are you seriously talking about raising the pay of any elected official in Alexander City?
We, the City of Alexander City, do not pay our police officers and firefighters a decent salary to keep a lot of them from holding two jobs to make ends meet, yet you are proposing a pay increase for the mayor.
Shame on all of you for even letting this see the light of day. The people who put all of you in office, except for the mayor that is, have a median income of $42,000 per year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and someone on the council believes the mayor should be paid double the median income. Shame on you.
Good government demands wise leaders and this proposal is bringing the wisdom of the current leadership of this city into serious question.
I propose the following as a measure of your wisdom to chart a real future for this city: Base the mayor’s direct and only compensation on the most current median income published by the U.S. Census Bureau. If the bureau reports an increase in median income, then the mayor’ s salary reflects that same increase. But if the inverse happens, then the mayor takes a pay cut.
I don’t mind paying someone for the work they do, but no one forced any of you into office and public service should be just that — service.
To put this into terms you can understand, the average enlisted member of our armed forces in pay grade E-7 (enlisted grades are from 1-9), who would be considered a mid-level manager in the military, with 20 years of service receives $57,571.20 in base pay annually. That same individual is also given the honor of being away from his or her family for indefinite amounts of time, eating substandard food and living in some of the most exotic places on the earth. And on top of all of that they can potentially be killed at the turn of any corner. Base your decision on the reality of real people. The mayor of Alexander City — regardless of who is sitting in the chair — does not contribute enough to the city to receive remuneration in the range suggested.
If we are basing our decision on some other city in the state of Alabama, then why not just adopt the pay schedule Huntsville enacted in September of this year. (The salary schedule can be found on alexcityoutlook.com with this letter.) I mean hey, if Huntsville can pay their mayor $176,000 a year, then Alexander City’s mayor must be worth as least $120,000 or better.
Make good decisions; that is why most of us elected you. To Mr. Tim Funderburk, my councilman, I am very disappointed in your term of office. You have let me down on almost — no, every — major issue that has come up since I voted for you. I didn’t vote for you so you could kowtow and compromise on every issue.
I’m hoping for good government in Alexander City but not expecting much.
Mark Sullivan
Public servant, veteran,
citizen, voter
Alexander City