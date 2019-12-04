Dear Editor,
Bullying can threaten students’ physical and emotional safety at schools and can negatively impact their ability to learn. The best way to address bullying is to stop it before it starts.
How many times do students experience some kind of bullying in their primary and high school years?
How often are they afraid to tell anyone because they are afraid it will only get worse or maybe things never get done until it’s too late? Teachers or those in authority are not always trained on how to deal with a bully and fail to intervene.
What would you do if your child gets hit in the head and punched in the face and is being pushed down daily, can’t go to locker rooms or restrooms without getting this done to them?
What would you do if the school was addressed and all they did was give the bully five days in and and five days out of school suspension? What happens when the bully comes back to school?
The child doing the bullying comes back to school and it only gets worse for the ones that stood up and told on them for doing it.
Horseshoe Bend High School has not taken appropriate action in my book to protect my child and nephew. Suspension is only a temporary fix.
This bully is going to come back to school with anger. Is the school going to protect my child and nephew or is he going to be seriously hurt? Or do I have to take my child out of school to keep him safe?
When will this stop and when will bullies be made accountable for their actions? How many children must be hurt or worse – take their own lives – to escape bullies?
This has got to end and schools must take the steps to protect children that parents entrust them with. The punching in the head can cause serious head trauma; it’s on the news. Should I mention my child and nephew are now having headaches?
Let’s please help stop the bullying.
Randy and Misty Caldwell
