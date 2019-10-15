Dear Editor,
This editorial is in response to Judy Palfrey’s dissertation on Doug Jones published in the Oct. 10 Outlook.
My gosh! We didn’t know it but Doug Jones is a godsent answer to all the problems in America.
The generalities presented concerning Jones in this piece are so benign it would be humorous if it wasn’t so silly. Jones hasn’t done one thing he promised when campaigning.
Jones has walked lock step with the Democratic Party leadership since taking office.
The article mentioned background checks for firearm purchases. We have been doing FBI background checks for 20 years. Doug, do you have a clue what you are talking about?
The word leadership is used loosely here due to the fact there is no leadership in the socialist-minded Democratic party.
Take for example this whole invented impeachment fantasy. The impeachment scenario is Act 2 of the attempt to remove Donald Trump and overthrow our government. The impeachment, just like the Mueller investigation, is a charge looking for a crime. T
Trump has already called Nancy Pelosi’s bluff by telling her to call for the impeachment vote. That vote may never come. Pelosi’s political career will end with this impeachment vote. If that vote happens then the Senate Republicans take over then the real investigation starts and the American people will find out just how corrupt the Democrats are.
Call the vote, Nancy.
The next year of politics in America will be very interesting. I predict the Democratic Party will cease to exist as a viable entity.
The real victims here are the tax-paying American citizens — Democrat and Republican. So vote!
Woody Baird
De Opresso Liber
Alexander City