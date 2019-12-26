Dear Editor,
I just read Lizi Arbogast’s column “Leave Reeltown well enough alone” and once again am appalled at the audacity of people and organizations like Freedom From Religion Foundation, who throw around the phrase “separation of church and state” as if they know it’s true definition.
Anybody who knows the truth of our American history knows it simply means government will not interfere with our religious freedom and the church will not interfere with government. They are two completely separate identities.
I applaud coach Matt Johnson and his team members for having the courage to profess their faith in the face of so much controversy and hatred of Christianity. I pray that their school will not cave under pressure.
Nancy Freeman