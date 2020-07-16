Dear Editor,
At a time in my life when I should not have to think of having to defend my freedom, I find myself fearing that very thing.
I am in fear of what the future holds for my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I am of the age group that owed eight years of service to our country. I along with millions of others, were willing to lay down our lives in defense of our freedom in fulfilling that obligation.
This country fought a war between the states. Must we have war between those who defend the Constitution and those who want to rewrite it to suit their needs? A conflict is what I fear if those who want to change our form of government and freedoms lose in a legal election, I think they will try to take it by force. Woe be to the country if they win or lose.
Billy Waites
Alexander City