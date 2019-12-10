Regarding the pay raise for the mayor or Alexander City, I agree with Woody Baird’s opinion recently published in The Outlook it seems excessive. Most people don’t get a salary increase like that without a significant increase in responsibilities, such as managing more people or a much larger budget. My questions: Did the mayor request the council consider a raise for the position or is this an idea from well-meaning councilmembers who may have an eye on running for that office in the future? These are not accusations, only the thoughts of a wandering mind.
I think Mr. Baird is correct in comparing apples to apples as far as salaries go, but that should be only one factor in deciding the salary of the job. While we see the possibility of future development of Alexander City, nothing has happened yet. Most people believe increases in pay should be mainly based on merit, so perhaps the thing to do if Tommy Spraggins plans to run in the upcoming election is to ask the mayor or the council to provide a list of his most significant accomplishments since taking the job over after Mr. Jim Nabors’ untimely death. If the motion is approved, it would be a raise for whomever becomes the next mayor of Alexander City.
I also think Mr. Baird was onto something noting the median income of those residing in Alexander City and the overall median income in the state of Alabama. It is not in the $80,000 range and is more in line with the $45,000 range. These analyses are not hard to do as Mr. Baird points out -— the information is out there and readily available to anyone who wants to do the research. So why does it appear the council has not taken the time to do the research nor considered comparing apples to apples? Don’t forget the pay of the people that run the government comes from the taxes the residents pay.
The way this has been handled is not optimal. Our officeholders should know by now people do not like it when things are handled without a degree of transparency. I am relieved to hear they tabled the issue for further discussion. Like it or not, the citizens are entitled to know and to have a chance to make their voices heard, particularly on an issue that involves their tax dollars. It’s time for a new day in city government. How many councilmembers will take the time to reach out to their constituents and hear what they think before the vote is cast?
I want to emphasize my comments are not intended to be personal toward the mayor or any councilmember.
We are now in the season of giving. There are many opportunities to give someone else a brighter day through Angel Trees, food drives and random acts of kindness. Do you know a child without a coat? Everything is on sale right now, so why not take advantage to give a coat to a child in need? Not only is it great for that child but coats and other clothing items can be handed down.
Remember the best gift you will ever give your child or grandchild is the gift of your time and attention. They will likely forget the toy they are begging for now, but they will never forget the time you spend together. Of all the gifts I have been given as a child — and that was a lot because I was an only child and an only grandchild — what I remember most was the time I spent with my grandmother picking blackberries, spotting birds and leaning the names of the flowers in her garden. It was magical and even though it is many years since she passed away, I still remember it warmly.