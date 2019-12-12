Dear Editor,
It upset the citizens of Dadeville to see how a young man, a college student, was treated by police.
He was stopped and the officer got out with his gun drawn, asked him to put his hands on the wheel and left. The officer didn’t ask his name or anything. It scared him.
His name is DeMico Silmon and his mother is Melinda Silmon.
Dadeville authorities have treated them so cold.
Two councilmembers apologized at the first meeting and Tuesday night wasn’t any better.
The officer was wrong and they know it but won’t acknowledge it. Melinda is no lawyer. She is trying to ask questions and they refuse to answer her.
I think they feel they don’t have to talk to her.
The mayor, chief of police and city attorney along with the city council could have all done a better job. This should have been taken care of at last month’s council meeting.
It is going to get ugly for the city of Dadeville because nothing was done. No action was taken.
The attorney has completed an investigation and didn’t say hardly anything to Melinda.
This is a black mother’s worst nightmare: When her child leaves, will he return?
We have got to do better. When we make mistakes, own them. You want the citizens to feel comfortable when approached by law enforcement officers, not fear them. They need to build trust and you can’t do that when you are covering up wrongdoing.
Arlean Wyckoff
Alexander City