Dear Editor,
The state has waited long enough for building new prisons, it is over time for the federal government to step in and take care of these people before a bigger crisis explodes. Gov. Kay Ivey and the Republicans are not going to move. It’s sad to watch these people beg for help and being ignored. This crisis is bad enough without a prison breakout that will put doctors and nurses in even more harm.
Look people, we create these problems. We used to be about giving but today we say keep the money for something else, and this has been going on for many, many years.
Time out, it’s time to think about the children. I mean really think about their lives and futures because if the law doesn’t work for everyone it’s broken. If our children can’t stay safe without getting killed, it’s broken. It’s broken if we can’t take care of prisoners who are already locked up. If we can’t educate all our children then it’s broken. When we refuse to give people health insurance to cut down on the budget then it’s broken.
Then what is fixed in the state’s corporate business they are humbling alone. I’m calling on the federal government alone with many more to step in and take action so Alabama will stop being the laughingstock and show the world we do care about the people in this state. I speak out on corruption; that is the problem. We got to get the money out of politics so we can do this again. We can be a leader of the country again, but right now we got to start fixing things again and not let them linger on.
Arlean Wyckoff
Alexander City