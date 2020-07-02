Dear Editor,
I am so upset with the City of Alexander City.
Money rules this city. Whoever has the most money seems to have the power to buy councilmembers.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins put councilmembers Scott Hardy and Eric Brown on the committee for building a new school. I heard Sunday they have decided to put the school on U.S. Highway 280.
I was so angry I called Hardy. He said they were going to meet Monday.
I told him those children didn’t need to go down there on 280. That is suicide. You can’t get those children’s buses off that busy highway.
I don’t know whose idea that was but we care about the children in this city. That is why I am speaking out against it and I will take it further than this letter.
These children have rights too and I don’t mind exercising their rights. If you can’t find a place, tear down Benjamin Russell and build it there.
It surely won’t be on 280. The lake people don’t have all the power.
Some councilmembers mess around in secret and nobody knows what they are doing behind closed doors.
People need to get out and vote most of these people off the council. There is no accountability. They do what they want regardless of the citizens.
I am the voice of the people and that is what I do.
Again this not going to happen. Alex City children is better than this and they deserve better representatives that what they have.
Arlean Wyckoff
Alexander City
Editor’s Note: The property has not been purchased yet.