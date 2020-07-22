Because college football’s availability for the fall is still in limbo, I am beginning to run low on stories. Usually this time of year, sportswriters are throwing out their top 25 rankings or best quarterback rankings or best tailgating campuses rankings. Therefore, I think I will begin a series of “ranking” articles myself…. And just hope they aren’t “rank.”
First up, I will rank Alabama football recruiting storylines…
1. The Brockermeyer twins choose the Tide. When former University of Texas all-star offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer and his wife had twin boys roughly 17 years ago, you know Longhorn fans had to be drooling over the idea of those future football talents eventually donning burnt orange jerseys too.
Sure enough, Blake’s sons Tommy and James both made most every recruiting service’s top 100 players for the 2021 signing class (with Tommy’s being the top-rated offensive lineman in the country according to some).
A funny thing happened on the way to those twins bulldozing their way to Austin, Texas, though: They both committed to Alabama last week. Historically it is tough to pull out of the Lone Star State if the state school wants him. It is even tougher when that kid is a legacy.
However, players are smarter and worldlier than ever now. Instead of saying the Brockermeyers chose Alabama over Texas, try putting it another way. These two offensive linemen selected the school that has produced 16 NFL draft offensive line picks in Nick Saban’s tenure with a whopping seven of those being first-round picks.
Meanwhile, the program these two grew up rooting heavily for has produced one offensive lineman NFL draft pick in 10 years — and he was a third-round guy. All of a sudden, that burnt orange jersey doesn’t carry as much weight. Regardless, Texas’ loss is Alabama’s huge gain and these twins are part of one of the best offensive line classes in modern day history.
2. Will the Tide have the top class even without a running back or quarterback? Recruiting classes are typically remembered for their skill players. The quarterbacks and running backs generally get more love than the other positions.
However, Alabama may not sign a guy for either of those slots in 2021. There are some potential candidates out there, but Alabama can afford to be somewhat selective this year as the running back room is stacked and there are very talented young quarterbacks on the roster as well. The key will be to make up for those vacancies in 2022.
Meanwhile, the Tide has shot up the recruiting rankings and is firmly in the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State. Considering Alabama has only 15 commitments and several big names left on the boards, Alabama could once again take home the recruiting championship when all is said and done.
3. Who wants Kool-Aid? Well, in this case, everyone. Ga’Quinstry “Kool Aid” McKinstry from Pinson Valley High School is a multi-dimensional, multi-talented and multi-offered player in multiple sports (football and basketball). He reminds me of a more athletic Dre Kirkpatrick. Every school in the country wants him and he just released his top three Sunday which included Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Most believe it will come down to an in-state battle. If Alabama were to land Kool Aid, I feel quite certain there would be a collective “Oh yeahhhh!” heard in Tuscaloosa. (I am so, so sorry about that joke… my wife made me put it here. I am very sorry).
Luke Robinson is a regular columnist, contributor to BMetro, AHSAA Radio Network broadcaster and Sportz Blitz team member.