Don’t look now but the 2020 presidential election is upon us. Indeed, as many as 21 Democratic aspirants are already announced and campaigning.
They are quite a liberal group, as you might expect. Leading the pack of Democrats trying to take Donald Trump out of the White House is an avowed true socialist, Bernie Sanders. Behind ol’ Bernie are a host of ultra-liberal U.S. Senators who are socialist wannabes hailing from either the left coasts of California or New England. Included in the pack of CNN/MSNBC/Stephen Colbert watchers are Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren of Massachusetts, who makes Teddy Kennedy look like a conservative. You also have Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey and losing Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.
Our own anomaly, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, really should run for president next year. He would have a much better chance of winning the Democratic nomination for president than winning a seat in the U.S. Senate from the Heart of Dixie.
He has been a liberal Democrat in Alabama his entire adult political life. He has been the soul of the liberal Alabama Democratic Party for decades, campaigning and voting for George McGovern, Walter Mondale, Kennedy, Jesse Jackson, Barack Obama, and the Clintons.
Since he has been in Washington for the past year, he has organized with and voted with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Therefore, he is just as liberal with a much lengthier liberal pedigree than all of the aforementioned liberal Democratic senators in the race, plus he has a proven Civil Rights record.
The scenario that occurred in 2017’s special election to fill Jeff Sessions’ seat was a perfect storm that will never occur again. First of all, it was the only show in the country and the first opportunity for liberals all over the country to show their distaste for Trump and the Republican Party. Having Judge Roy Moore as an additional lightning rod just added fuel to the fire. It attracted more than $20 million of liberal, left-wing money to Jones, who outspent Moore 21 to 3, which is almost impossible to overcome. Also, as it was a special election, the vote became a referendum on Jones versus Moore while the Republican vs. Democratic delineation became obscured.
During this race, Jones built a national liberal fundraising base from left-wing America, much like O’Rourke did in Texas. They both have become national stars as Democrats in red states. Although O’Rourke probably has an edge on Jones in looks and youth, Jones recently appeared on the left-leaning Colbert Show and may very well be eyeing national politics.
Jones, as a lifelong stalwart Democrat, has worked diligently for the state and national Democratic Party for most of his adult life. In recent months, he has tried to wrestle some control away from longtime Democratic dictator Joe Reed. It is practically impossible to understand what is going on in the Alabama Democratic Party and eventually there may be a new vote on the party chairmanship. The national Democratic Party has mandated a new election due to the clandestine way Nancy Worley was elected. The state hierarchy has ignored the national party.
There is no doubt Reed is still in control of the Alabama Democratic Party. My guess is he has his horse picked out of the 21 Democratic presidential candidates. He asked Harris to be the keynote speaker at his Alabama Democratic Conference June annual event and therefore she might be a favorite to win the March 3 Alabama Democratic presidential primary.
The Democratic Party in Alabama continues to be a big mess and is irrelevant. The odds of a Democratic presidential candidate carrying Alabama or a Democratic nominee winning any statewide race in the Heart of Dixie is slim to none.