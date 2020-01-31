When you ask most people what their favorite holiday is, they’ll probably say Christmas or Thanksgiving. You might get a few Fourth of Julys or even a New Year’s Eve or two. But if you ask me that same question, I’d come out of left field and say Groundhog Day.
The Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day” is easily one of my top five most-watched movies of all time. My brother and I used to spend several nights a week watching that movie when I was in college. It’s hilarious, silly, a little dramatic and, like the theme of the movie, never seems to tire.
Fast-forward to the end of college when I’m applying for my first journalism job, and what pops up but an ad for a sportswriter in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Yes, the Punxsutawney, where the groundhog lives. Of course I applied — but then, I applied for pretty much every starting sportswriters job I could find at the time — and sent a funny text to my brother saying, “You’ll never guess where I just applied for a job.”
Little did I ever expect that’s where I’d get my start. Two days after my graduation from VCU, I piled up a U-Haul and my brother, parents and I set off for western Pennsylvania.
Here’s a secret about Punxsutawney: It’s really not that much different than the movie. It’s a kind of dreary town with very little going on. We had fewer stoplights than Dadeville, let’s just put it that way. There were also 32 6-foot statues of groundhogs doing different things — a groundhog chef in front of the restaurant (yes, the restaurant), a groundhog reading a book in front of the library; you get the picture. There was even a groundhog dressed as a journalist in front of The Punxsutawney Spirit office where I worked. Needless to say, he was my favorite.
And needless to say, it was an odd little town.
But one day every year, that town exploded onto the map. The population of about 5,000 at the time nearly tripled as folks from around the country and even around the world descended on Punxsutawney to see Phil prognosticate. Yes, I met folks from London and Germany on Groundhog Day 2012.
It was quite a sight to see. And the movie isn’t all that accurate. Gobbler’s Knob, where Phil comes out of his stump and does his famous prediction, isn’t actually in the middle of town; it’s about 3 miles away, and about 4 a.m., my brother, sister-in-law and roommate climbed into my car and headed up to Gobbler’s Knob. We stood in the freezing cold Pennsylvania weather for more than three hours, awaiting Phil’s decision. There were performances by cheerleaders, dance teams, singers, you name it. And around 7 a.m., Phil was brought out of his stump, made his prediction and was booed because he said there’d be six more weeks of winter. And then we all went home, and Punxsutawney went back to its normal weird self.
It was fantastic.
Now, the idea of “meeting Phil,” which is a big deal to visitors for Groundhog Day, wasn’t such a big deal to me. Phil and I were friends. I lived less than two blocks from where Phil and his wife, Phyllis, are kept during his 364 off days, so when I’d take walks after late nights at The Spirit, I’d go visit Phil.
I have some fantastic memories of Groundhog Day and living in Punxsutawney, and if it weren’t for working there for that first year, who knows if I’d be here now? But if you are one of those people like me who like to do abnormal things and have a little bit of adventure, I’d highly suggest putting the Groundhog Day celebration on your bucket list. It’s definitely worth the trek.
Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor of The Outlook. And if you think you’ve read this column before, maybe you’re just stuck inside “Groundhog Day.”