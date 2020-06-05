Our nation is going through a trying time.
We aren’t here to judge how people should grieve or give all the answers. But we are here to say we’re proud of the way our community has stood up to injustices this week.
One man stood alone Monday at the courthouse square in Dadeville to protest against the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd pleaded he couldn’t breathe.
A day later, more than 60 people joined the lone protester to speak out and stand up to injustices. They joined together and stood as one, and they did it peacefully.
Thursday a similar protest was held in Strand Park in downtown Alexander City with another good turnout.
Community members and leaders spoke out and expressed their pain for what happened to Floyd and how they long for a world without racism. The message was to speak up and try to evoke real change. Speakers at the protest ultimately asked our community for one thing: to come together and unite.
We echo that sentiment and believe we must stick together as a community through trying times. The last thing we need is to be more divisive — that’s exactly what the entire nation wants to squash.
One thing we can typically count on in the Lake Martin area is our people come together when it’s needed most. This week, we saw that and hope to see more unification as time progresses. We are all better together and stronger standing tall as one rather than falling apart divided.
We’re proud to see our community coming together and staying peaceful amid an unrest nation. Let’s keep it that way.