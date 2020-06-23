As the numbers of COVID-19 continue to rise, we need to ensure we all do our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones by social distancing, wearing masks and frequent handwashing.
We may not be sick, but wearing a mask could prevent us from taking the virus home to our loved ones. It helps contain respiratory droplets and helps prevent droplets from entering our nose and mouth when we are out.
Social distancing helps too. The distance between us is important and allows the droplets everyone has been hearing about to fall to the ground.
The virus might be on surfaces meaning we need to be cautious about what we touch, avoid touching our faces, wash hands frequently and wipe down shopping carts before we purchase groceries.
The precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus don’t mean we have to stay shut up in our homes. We can still get out on Lake Martin, go for a walk around the neighborhood or speak to neighbors from a distance.
This just means we need to take measures to limit our contact with others.
The last precaution is if you feel sick, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider. Your doctor will help determine what the next step is.
Some might never exhibit a symptom but still be positive for the coronavirus, but by taking a few precautions that person can still prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The measures are simple and we need to do our part to protect others.