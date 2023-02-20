Lake Martin touches three counties — Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties.
Tallapoosa Publishers strive to cover all those areas, and if there’s one thing they all have in common, it’s potential.
But it’s not necessarily potential like you’d think. Of course it’s great we have the absolute gem of Lake Martin, which can bring in tourist dollars to all three counties in different ways. Absolutely it was amazing for Wetumpka to be featured on HGTV, which put a nationwide spotlight on our little area.
It’s more than just financial potential or taking advantage of things we have been blessed with. It’s the people who bring the potential.
I attended Alexander City Chamber of Commerce’s first Your Chamber Meeting — a networking luncheon series the chamber is hosting bi-monthly — and I sat in a room full of people gushing about Alex City. Of course we were there to support the chamber, but we also discussed things like the hospital’s 100th birthday, the Alex City arts council, a few new businesses heading our way, transplants who have made Tallapoosa County their home, people who have returned after leaving for college or careers.
There are so many people doing such great things, and they are who makes the potential possible.
When I was working at LMG Ad Agency, I attended my first Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber quarterly luncheon — and we all left feeling so refreshed, comfortable and excited about doing more work in Dadeville. It wasn’t a stuffy meeting, but a casual lunch where folks got to brag on their employees, inform people of upcoming events and sales, etc.
And in Wetumpka, I always loved the sports teams from afar as the sports editor headquartered in Alex City. But my gosh, when the tornado dropped in Wetumpka and our entire staff hopped in our cars and just went, that day was life-changing in a lot of ways. The devastation was unreal, but what was even more amazing was the comeback.
Then HGTV was the perfect cherry on top.
Wetumpka’s city leaders are known for not taking credit — better yet, not caring who gets the credit. It doesn’t matter. I truly believe from the day of tornado on, things completely turned for Wetumpka and the people who have invested blood, sweat, tears, money, time and more are truly who make that potential.
Sometimes as a newspaper editor, three counties and four newspapers seems impossible to cover. But we live in a small area; we are close-knit and similar in a lot of ways.
I always think of Dadeville and Reeltown as those perfect Friday Night Lights towns — just hard-working families and a tight community, and you show up for high school football every night because it’s just what you’re supposed to do.
No matter what you can do — whether it be a small change in one of your shopping habits or a huge commitment like serving on a board — do it for your community. There are great people out there doing awesome things, and we should all strive to be one of them.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.