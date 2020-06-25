The coronavirus has affected many plans including vacations.
Cruise lines have canceled trips. States are limiting visitors. Worries of the virus have many wanting to stay close to home.
We are blessed to be in Tallapoosa County. It has many opportunities some take for granted.
Wind Creek State Park is being discovered by more than those just in the state. Wind Creek superintendent Bruce Adams said COVID-19 shutdowns introduced the park to a new base of customers.
“This year we are getting a lot of new campers because other places have been closed,” Adams said. “Other states closed their parks. National parks closed. Many people were looking for a place to go. They had heard about us and decided to come.”
Adams said those campers have taken note and have indicated they want to come back.
Wind Creek offers options for day visitors or those wanting to camp, all just down the road.
Lake Martin and the Tallapoosa River offer more options as well for those who enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails surround the lake thanks to the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association. And many forget Horseshoe Bend National Military Park is a national park. It is now partially open.
Until then The Outlook encourages everyone to take advantage of the beauty and parks here in our backyard. Look through Staycation inside today’s paper to see what all our area has to offer.