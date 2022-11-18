It's been a long time since I did a multifaceted column like I used to do rather routinely. For no other reason than to break the monotony, let's bounce around the world of sports this week and hit on a number of topics. It's that time of year when playoff scenarios abound. Georgia and LSU are already set to meet in the SEC title game. Clemson and North Carolina are set to meet in the ACC title game. Georgia is in win or lose. Obviously, if LSU were to win, that would create some major chaos, but I don't think that's likely. North Carolina, on the other hand, has a legit opportunity to knock off Clemson. If USC wins out and finishes as a one loss PAC-12 champion, they are likely in. The winner of the Michigan at Ohio State game will most certainly win out and be the No. 2 seed. If TCU wins out, they're in. Tennessee would benefit the most from an upset loss. If TCU, Clemson or USC loses a game down the stretch, I believe the Vols are in.
Auburn (2-0) got a hard-fought victory over South Florida (0-2) last Friday night and are scheduled to play Winthrop on Tuesday. (Note: Auburn defeated Winthrop 89-65). The Tigers have struggled from beyond the arc and from the free-throw line so far through two games. It's still too early to consider this a bad shooting team, but they'll definitely need to improve as the competition improves. As Bruce Pearl has said, it's his job to get the team open looks and it's their job to make the shots. The good news is they rebound extremely well and have some considerable size. They also have more depth than any team Pearl has had since being on the Plains. The ability to wear their opponents down with overwhelming athleticism and wave after wave of substitutions should give the offensive productivity time to come around. It's going to be a challenging out of conference schedule and should be good preparation for the SEC.
Everyone, including myself, had lots of fun mocking Brian Kelly's faux Southern accent when he was introduced at an LSU basketball game last year. Who's laughing now? It was reasonable to think he might not be the best "fit" in Baton Rouge, but there was no question about his ability to coach. He has instilled a remarkable amount of discipline into a very undisciplined program in a short amount of time. If Kelly consistently recruits at the normal LSU level, the Bayou is going to be a big problem for the rest of us for the foreseeable future.
I have debated with others about the pros and cons of firing a head coach during the season. The blatantly obvious difference of attitude, optimism and production at Auburn right now overwhelmingly sides in the favor of making the change midseason. However, inevitable problems can arise. It's a very emotional time for everyone involved. Carnell Williams has been phenomenal. I love and appreciate him more each day. That being said, this is not the time for an emotional decision. Auburn University is not a place for someone to learn how to be a head coach. John Cohen and the administration have an opportunity to go out and hire a major talent with the experience and resume befitting the position. Cadillac's time will come, but that time is not today.
Andy Graham is a regular columnist for The Outlook.
