I sat on a bench in Dadeville for a long time on Sunday.
I sat there for a while outside of PNC Bank, staring at my feet and kicking around a couple rocks and pieces of mulch.
There was not much to say or much to do, so I thought I would try and remember that big smile Phil Dowdell always had on his face.
After all, Phil had a lot to smile about.
There are a couple freak athletes in this area, and they all pretty much know who they are. He was one of them.
One of the first times I showed up unannounced to a Dadeville summer practice, he was the second person to talk to me.
We were taking pictures of Avontae Wilson that day for the Gridiron Guide and Phil wanted to know if he would be in it too. He said something about being a better athlete than Wilson, but at the time, it seemed like Avontae could quite literally pick Phil up and throw him — if he wanted to.
I would come to learn both of those kids might be the rawest high school athletes I have ever seen.
From that moment on, I made sure to get pictures of Phil. He would come check on me and my photos during practice (sorry, Coach) to make sure I had his good angles. He loved my camera. That love for my camera spread through into basketball season, where I once got a picture making it look like he might have completed an incredibly athletic dunk. Those at the game at Beauregard know better.
I loved talking to Phil about our pictures.
After a basketball game at Benjamin Russell, he knew I had caught a picture of him with a towel over his head talking to coach Jesse Foster.
I knew he was upset under that towel, though the picture was a good one.
After some discussion between us after the game, I deleted it.
Fast forward to track season, and I fully got to understand the pure power and speed that came out of Phil.
I don’t know if I will ever understand how that body produced that level of speed. It was truly something to witness.
He wanted pictures of him running, with his friends and with anyone who would hop in with him.
I felt like a personal photographer for Phil, and looking back on it, I am not upset about it.
It was amazing to be a small part of Phil’s story and although I am nowhere near a professional photographer, I am happy to have been able to share pictures of Phil throughout his senior year.
I hope that image of him smiling on signing day is one that sticks around for a long, long time.
Again, Phil had lots to smile about.
I may have not been smiling on the bench on Dadeville on Sunday, but thinking back on Phil, I am smiling now.
Henry Zimmer is the sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook and The Dadeville Record.