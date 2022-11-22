Happy birthday Deborah Dupriest of Kellyton, she is a busy worker at Walmart and celebrates on Nov. 20. Great big happy anniversary wishes to a wonderfully happy and loving couple Pete and Peggie Sue Ott of Nixburg, as they celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary, close friends and family send all good wishes for continued happiness and good health. Then on Nov. 29, birthday greetings go out to James Hall Turner, a really good guy, honest and sincere, a genuinely nice fellow to know, James was raised and still lives in Kellyton.

Tags

Columnist

Rosie Morgan is a regular columnist for The Outlook.

