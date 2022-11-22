Happy birthday Deborah Dupriest of Kellyton, she is a busy worker at Walmart and celebrates on Nov. 20. Great big happy anniversary wishes to a wonderfully happy and loving couple Pete and Peggie Sue Ott of Nixburg, as they celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary, close friends and family send all good wishes for continued happiness and good health. Then on Nov. 29, birthday greetings go out to James Hall Turner, a really good guy, honest and sincere, a genuinely nice fellow to know, James was raised and still lives in Kellyton.
One of the greatest things I have found about living out in the countryside, is the possibility that someone close by will have a hen house. I had noted the “fresh eggs” sign a few weeks, kept forgetting to stop, but I did this past week. The owner of the hens was a really lovely man but had just sold out. I must have looked quite sad, because he then said he’d go out and see if he could pick up a dozen for me. Hooray, a dozen beautiful brown eggs, and that evening I cooked breakfast for our supper, and it was delicious. You can really save some money by buying eggs locally, plus they are always fresher than the markets, as their eggs are already several weeks old in the egg bin for sale.
Growing up with much cooler weather, I can recall when I was a child, and there were no superstores, just the local grocer; they often had a large table set up right in the middle of the shop with eggs, and sometimes huge wheels of cheese, which was always cut fresh with a wire pulled tightly.
It has been a wild week for problems at my house. My hot water heater died, turns out it had completely rusted through the bottom due to our contractors choosing to put it under the house in the crawl space, years ago when we remodeled. This meant no hot water in the kitchen, so no dishwasher convenience. Great cost now, the price of the heater alone was about what we paid for our stainless-steel fridge.
I still get a nutritional IV five nights a week, and as I flushed the line to clean, I’d forgotten to open the lock and broke part of my line. Had to visit my wonderful surgeon, Lacey Swenson, and she was super, managing to do repairs without surgery. The following night, the IV pole just gave out, no longer had any oomph. As soon as it was tightened, it came loose and fell apart. I tried to remedy that until my patience just wore out.
Sunday evening, our central heating stopped heating, it ran all night but blew cold air. Luckily, we had this big unit installed last December, so it is still in warranty by Patterson, now Lake Martin Heat/Air. Quick to respond, they came Tuesday, turns out we had four burned out heat strips, and don’t you know, they have to be ordered. Meanwhile we can run the heat on a lower setting than usual, and we help that with an infrared unit in the living room.
Out here in the woods, we feel grateful to have Michael Howell as our Coosa County Sheriff again, he has done a great job, even solved cold cases, and kept us safe.
I hope everyone will enjoy a wonderful hope-filled family or friends Thanksgiving with lots of great dishes lovingly prepared and share many reasons to be grateful.
Remember, all people smile in the same language, so always keep smiling.
