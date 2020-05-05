When times get tough — and when I refer to times I’m meaning mornings now that I’m no longer socially distanced from my office in Montgomery — I reach for the elixir of the Gods.
No, not whiskey — well yes, whiskey, but that’s more of a social drink with friends in areas away from work.
I’m talking about the wonderful, magical cup of caffeinated sustenance: Coffee.
Yes cousins, today we are going to talk about how fantastic coffee is and how, like Yankees and their weird cakebread, those who do not drink this wonderful glass cauldron of magic are not to be trusted. They probably eat their steaks well done with ketchup and like Big Ten football.
I don’t need that kind of unsolicited negativity in my life. I love throwing in quotes when I write to make me sound more intelligent. It’s worked for all my professional career so I plan to continue doing it. I stumbled across this jewel on Good Housekeeping’s website.
“You want to know a dangerous drinking game? See how long you can keep me from a cup of coffee.”
I laughed out loud reading it and typing it. But it’s true. I’ve been working for the State of Alabama for more than five years and I still haven’t gotten the hang of mornings. I’ve gotten better, but my morning communication is broken down to a series of grunts, coughs and monosyllabic words.
Yes. No. The world, at this point in time, is pretty gray.
Then I drink my first cup. Like Dorothy landing in Oz, color springs forth from every crevice, the birds chirp magical hellos, my dog’s tail helicopters, the cat chirps a purring hello, nobody dies during my commute to Montgomery and things are right with the world.
Going back to Good Housekeeping: “It’s amazing how much the world changes after one cup of coffee.”
Now what’s interesting is the ways coffee is consumed.
According to the website coffee-statistics.com, Americans consume 75% of all their caffeine in the form of coffee. Eat that Coca-Cola. And about 29% U.S. coffee consumers drink coffee to relax. Huffpost notes more than half of all coffee consumers would rather skip a shower in the morning than skip their morning coffee.
I grew up in the house with a third-shift parent, a mom adjacent to the law enforcement community and went to work in the media so I prefer my coffee like my thoughts: dark and unnerving but with a little half-and-half because I’m not a total psychopath because one’s mental fortitude is directionally proportionate to the strength of his or her morning coffee.
Someone profound and famous said that. OK, I said that.
I’m in the minority as only about 35% of coffee consumers can handle theirs black. Most (aka the remaining 65%, give or take) have to have a sweetener or a flavored creamer added to their coffee. Apparently they can’t take direct shots of awesomeness.
I conducted a completely scientific poll on the ol’ book of faces to see how others prefer to drink their coffee and the results were intriguing.
Some of the respondents fail to actually partake in the coffee making, pouring, drinking ritual. I’m questing their sanity more than my own.
Others preferred their coffee with some sort of flavored substance inside of it. Some prefer to imbibe hot tea over coffee. I have no words for those people.
Oh and for those of you who are confined to a life of decaf, bless your hearts for that is a torturous existence with very few days to look forward to.
Life without coffee is like something without something… I’d love to finish the thought but that’s all I’ve got as my pot just began to runneth over.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a regular correspondent and columnist for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.