The New England Patriots are 7-0 again. Tom Brady has been solid — but not perfect, but he usually never is this early. Brady has somewhat of a pass though. With Rob Gronkowski retiring, Josh Gordon injured and Antonio Brown governing Crazyville, the Patriots have had to rely on their running game and defense to win football games.
The New England defense is historic on several different levels and at this rate the 2019 Patriots are on pace to be the greatest defense ever. Everyone knows about the ’85 Bears and the 2000 Ravens’ defenses and how dominant they were, shutting out opponents and scoring defensive touchdowns. However, this Patriots team full of average talent is giving up less points and yardage while forcing teams to turn the ball over at unheard of rates.
Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches the NFL has ever seen. His attention to detail and ability to muster up confidence in his players week to week is unmatched and this year he has out done himself. Belichick’s blitzing schemes are poetry in motion. Big, yet flexible, the Patriot linebacking corps uses stunts and tricky covering disguises that have given every quarterback who has played them this season fits.
Belichick can do this only because of his help on the back end of his defense in the secondary. Stephon Gilmore is the best cornerback in football and it’s not debatable. Coming out of South Carolina, Gilmore was one of the best man-to-man corners in all of college football, but he was built thick like a safety. Once he was in the league for a couple years in Buffalo, Gilmore slimmed down to keep up with quicker receivers and it has elevated his game to another level. Devin McCourty is one of the better safeties in football at playing center field, which allows the other safety, Patrick Chung, to fly around and make plays inside the box.
Tuesday the Patriots traded away next year’s second-round draft pick for wide receiver Muhammad Sanu. Sanu is a smart player who will fit perfectly with the offense. However with the trade deadline coming to a close next week, I don’t think the Patriots are done and I think they should trade for someone else to help that defense even more.
There are three pass rushers that are on the trade block for all the same reasons. Yannik Ngakoue (Jacksonville), Vic Beasley (Atlanta) and Carlos Dunlap (Cincinnati) are all entering the final year of contracts before bigger contracts are to be signed. Pass rush is the one area the reigning champs could improve even more.
With Patrick Mahomes’ ankle and knee injured, the Baltimore Ravens are the only test for the Patriots in the AFC playoffs. The AFC is a joke while the NFC is stacked from top to bottom, forcing really good football teams to bang out hard victories week after week. This could mentally prepare a team to be battle tested but also lead to injuries. In other words, the Patriots will cruise to the Super Bowl and win, giving Brady his seventh ring while having to do less than he’s had to any other year.
Will the defense be the greatest in the league’s 100-year history? I think it has a chance if Belichick gets himself another pass rusher. The true test will come in the playoffs. Baltimore and Chicago made their bones in the postseason and if New England doesn’t deliver when it’s time, the defense will be forgotten and Brady will get all the credit.