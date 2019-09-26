Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is becoming a household name faster than anyone not named Odell Beckham Jr. and he’s on his way to being the greatest quarterback the game of football has ever seen on any level.
In just the first three games of the season, Mahomes is averaging a ridiculous 398 passing yards per game and is on pace to be the first quarterback to throw for 6,000 yards in a season. He is also one of only three quarterbacks to throw for 50 touchdowns in a season and is most likely going to do it again — making him the only one to do it twice.
Mahomes has a fantastic arm. Son of an MLB pitcher, Mahomes saw the ins and outs of what it took to be a professional athlete plus he received those gifted genes. At Texas Tech, Mahomes was sensational and in 2 1/2 seasons he threw for 11,200 yards and 93 touchdowns. Although his numbers were through the roof, Patrick couldn’t overcome the Red Raiders terrible defense and often lost in shootouts.
The Chiefs traded up in the 2017 draft to select Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith — the first overall pick of the 2005 NFL draft — for a year before getting his chance to take control the offense.
In his first year as the starter, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns making him the youngest to do either. Mahomes was also named Offensive Player of the Year and NFL Most Valuable Player, making him the youngest to win the MVP award since Dan Marino did it in 1984.
Much of the early success of Mahomes and the Chiefs is attributed their head coach Andy Reid. Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons and led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX which they lost to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. Reid was fired from Philadelphia in 2012 and immediately picked up by Kansas City. In Reid’s stint in Missouri, he has been fearless in play calling. Reid has used an aggressive vertical offense that hasn’t been seen in the NFL before and is revolutionary in concept and designs.
However, Reid’s vision couldn’t come to light without the help of his young quarterback who can make any throw Reid’s mind can come up with. The Chiefs have also not set Mahomes up for failure like most teams do with young quarterbacks. Mahomes has a great tight end; he has dynamic receivers that can burn almost all defensive backs; and his offensive line is average if not better.
Mahomes has a unique skillset we’ve seen from the likes of only Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Mahomes takes it to a new level.
Mahomes and Rodgers are very similar from the aspect they both can extend plays and make throws inside and outside the pocket. They can also throw falling left, off their back feet and throw a 50-yard laser of a pass which doesn’t look human.
What separates Mahomes from even the great Rodgers is his ability to complete no-look passes as well as his use of intermediate routes.
Although amazing, Rodgers doesn’t use the middle of the field as much as a superstar of his caliber should and it shows in his and Mahomes’ completion percentage comparison.
Is Mahomes the greatest quarterback ever? There’s a long way to go before that can be determined. Dethroning New Orleans Saint Drew Brees from the passing record and winning more Super Bowls than Tom Brady is going to be nearly impossible, but as far as talent the kid has all the tools to be in that conversation a decade from now.