Most everything has reopened, but it doesn’t mean things have returned to normal.
If anything, it’s far from the normal we all once knew.
Gone are handshakes and hugs — the custom here in the South — and in their places are head nods and waves. Gone are the days of propping up on the counter to chat with our favorite receptionist or cashier at the store. Instead, we are separated by plexiglass.
Now bottles of hand sanitizer, masks and a little fear are the normal.
We are all wary of contracting COVID-19 and we should be, but it doesn’t mean we run away and hide every moment of the day.
Patience is the name of the game.
Businesses and restaurants can’t allow as many patrons into their establishments to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Staff members are slowing down to meticulously make sure they are safe while also ensuring safety of all customers.
It all requires time — time waiting to enter a store, time to maintain social distancing to get a jug of milk, time to check out.
Using extra time requires patience.
Rescheduled trips and vacations require patience, such as explaining to our children a Disney trip must wait.
Patience is required to explain to children why they can talk to grandparents only via FaceTime or phone.
Everyone is going through the same thing, but in the end a little more patience will ultimately prevent the spread of COVID-19.