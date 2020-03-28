“Who told you that you were naked?” the Lord God asked. “Have you eaten from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat?”
The man replied, “It was the woman you gave me that gave me the fruit and I ate it.” Adam blamed God — in an indirect way but nevertheless blamed Him — even though Adam disobeyed.
The Lord asked the woman, “What have you done?”
Eve proved women are men’s equals as excuse makers.
“The serpent deceived me,” she replied. “That’s why I ate it” (Genesis 3:11-13).
Eons later, the tendency proliferates.
Example No. 1: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury met in the most anticipated heavyweight championship bout in over 20 years. In their previous fight, Wilder’s titanium-like right hand blasted Fury to the canvas twice, enabling Wilder to eke out a draw. In Fight 2, Fury attacked Wilder bludgeoning him with right hands that caromed off the back of Wilder’s head — illegal blows to everyone but the man authorized to penalize Fury, referee Kenny Bayless. Wilder fought with the vitality and the vigor of a man who’d overdosed on sleeping pills. Fury tattooed Wilder with his jab, leaned his 273 corpulent pounds on Wilder and head-locked him as though they were in a WWE scuffle.
In the seventh round, blood was oozing from Wilder’s ear, whereupon Fury whaled on him like he was a side of beef and Wilder offered as much resistance as the aforementioned beef. Alarmed, cornerman Mark Breland, a former champion, tossed in the towel ending the dreariness — or so I thought.
The next day Wilder explained his pre-fight outfit weighed over 40 pounds, and by the time he sauntered to the ring his legs were drained. Wilder said, “…I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.” What does sporting a ghastly and ghoulish costume have to do with Black history?
Example No. 2: A co-worker besieged me to play him in a one-on-one basketball game. I refused. However, he persisted and I agreed to play him. My quickness created separation and I obliterated him swishing jump shots with metronomic precision.
His defeat galled him. His solution was to go chase chickens. A Rocky II reference: Old trainers instructed their boxers to chase chickens in order to develop greasy, fast speed.
Example No. 3: During a recreation league game, my game offended like a hog pen. I blamed everyone except the tooth fairy. The referees sucked. The defenders were hacking, holding and hitting me. My attitude conjured up Silkk the Shocker’s 1998 hit, “It Ain’t My Fault. At half time, I got onto myself like sugar ants attacking a peppermint patty and dropped the excuses. I played the second half with cold-blooded ferocity and eerie efficiency.
Example No. 4: I was the lieutenant in charge of a paramedic unit and I turned my radio too low which caused me to miss an emergency call. Therefore, another unit was dispatched to the call. That Monday morning I had to report to the chief’s office. My weekend-long prayer: Take complete responsibility for your failure.
“What happened?” the chief asked. He already knew but he wanted to hear my response.
“I inadvertently turned my radio volume too low. I missed the call, and that will never happen again, ” I said.
In three minutes I was headed back to my station.
Andre Ward, a former boxing champion, told ESPN Wilder must do away with excuses, own it, shoulder it and ask what he did wrong.
Follow that advice. It paves the way for you to create success in any endeavor.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and regular columnist for The Outlook.