The weather is getting warmer and people are becoming extra stir crazy after being confined to their houses. Spending some time outdoors is a great way to still social distance and follow guidelines while getting some exercise and enjoying the nice weather.
The Charles E. Bailey Sportplex has reopened to the public and has already seen flocks of people out to eat lunch at the picnic tables, walk their dogs or chat with friends. The playground, gymnasium and ballfields are still closed but that leaves plenty of other options.
The Outlook encourages the community to take advantage of these outdoor offerings with family or even friends at a 6-foot distance.
Main Street Alexander City and the City of Alexander City saw many utilizing the tables and chairs in Broad Street Plaza, especially when takeout was the only option. The organizations partnered to also place some seating in Strand Park for additional al-fresco dining opportunities on the other side of downtown.
Yes, we still need to be safe and smart about how we interact with one another but organizations in this community are doing their part to provide options.
Friday on the Green at Russell Crossroads and Strand Sessions will kick off in June. These are both forms of entertainment in large outdoor venues where the public can spread out but still have a good time.
These traditional summer events we all anticipate will help us feel a sense of normalcy and offer something to look forward to again. Slowly but surely things will feel less stressful and scary.
In the meantime, grab the pup, get outdoors and go for a walk. The sunshine is a good way to cheer up.