The Alabama Republican Party will tell Alabama Senate District 27 who its representative will be. And the decision will be made behind closed doors.
That decision will come from a committee mostly composed of representatives beyond Senate District 27.
By one vote Republican voters decided Jay Hovey would replace three-term incumbent Tom Whatley in May.
Alabama has the best backup to an election with paper ballots collected in machines and not connected to the internet.
But instead of recounting all of the ballots cast in the race in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties in the light, visible to the public, to see if the scanners missed a vote or two, Whatley’s father and others contested the election allowing Alabama Republicans to cast darkness on the process.
It’s the same light of transparency the Republicans said needed to be cast on elections across the U.S. in 2020.
Attorneys representing Whatley have gone about subpoenaing ballots, records and election officials to present evidence and in an attempt to apparently argue before a committee Whatley should be declared the winner. Hovey representatives have done the same in his defense.
Rumors about what happened in the May primary abound. But do the rumors have merit or are they just something contrived to change the result of the election? Voters may never know.
Some say they were not allowed to vote. Did those not allowed to vote register on time or have a current address on their voter registration? Did those not allowed to vote check before the election to see if they were on the voter lists?
There was an over vote in Tallapoosa County in the race meaning someone cast a vote for both Hovey and Whatley. If that is the case there is no way to determine who cast the ballot to determine the intent of the voter.
Whatley asked for the recount of one precinct but just days before election officials would recount the votes from Rocky Creek, Whatley said the recount wasn’t needed.
Redistricting may have played a role in the outcome of the election. Whatley voted for new district lines removing portions of Alexander City and Tallapoosa County from his district. Tallapoosa County was a stronghold for Whatley in the May race. Could there have been enough votes there to change the outcome?
Some say Democrat voters in Lee County crossed over and voted in the election giving Hovey extra votes. Maybe so, but it is legal before the primary but not between the primary and primary runoff.
No crossover voting being allowed between primary and primary runoff is the result of the 1986Democratic primary runoff for governor. Charlie Graddick campaigned and got thousands of Republicans to crossover and vote for him giving him the runoff victory over Bill Baxley. But the Alabama Democrat Party threw out thousands of Graddick’s votes declaring Baxley the winner. In the aftermath of the decision, Republican Guy Hunt was elected to office in the general election.
Some argue the decision was the breaking point for the Democrats in Alabama. It is almost four decades later and the Democrat Party is still floundering here.
Could the same happen to the Republicans?
If the crossover before a primary is a big deal, why has the Alabama Republican Party allowed this for years? After all, the State Republican Party has allowed candidates who have run as Democrats to come over to the Republican Party and run for office with an “R” next to their name.
In 1994 Sen. Richard Shelby came to Republicans after being elected as a Democrat for two terms. Shelby has since served Alabama as a Republican and there have been many more all the way down to elected county offices.
Not too many years ago a national election was called into question. Images of a recount in Florida showed officials pouring over ballots and hanging chads. Photographs were made of election officials holding up ballots examining them with magnifying glasses. Was the right decision made? Maybe — but it was done in the light of transparency.
In the darkness of the contest hearing, party officials can now craft whatever result they want for the election. The public will be left questioning what really happened behind closed doors. Did the party make the right decision? How can voters know when they are left in the dark?