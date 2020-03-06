It’s time to see some change. After nine years as Main Street Alexander City’s board president, Larkin Radney stepped down to let someone else take charge.
Radney said he hopes younger board members and business leaders join to help move Alexander City forward. We agree with Radney’s sentiments of youth taking charge in helping downtown beautification, business incentives and events.
Young people already contribute to the city, as Lake Martin Young Professionals hold the annual Polar Plunge and seasonal Strand Sessions for our local youth to do more.
It’s common to hear people complain there’s nothing to do in Alexander City, especially for young people. Alexander City is a small and unique town and a lot of local businesses close early Saturdays and completely on Sundays, which can leave citizens frustrated.
However at what point do we stop complaining and instead try to get something done? It’s time to stop asking what Alexander City can offer its youth but what the youth can offer the city.
If you have an idea for an event, tell Main Street about it. If you want to start a new business that’s open later Saturday or Sunday, take the steps to make it happen.
Young people have the potential to be the future leaders of Alexander City and Tallapoosa County. If they want to see change, they should step up and try to help downtown. They don’t have to do big things; simply volunteering with Main Street is a start.
Instead of complaining, let’s do something for the city people will enjoy.