April has quite a few observance months, but one often overlooked or misunderstood is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.
April has quite a few observance months, but one often overlooked or misunderstood is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.
In recent years, the acceptance part has been incorporated into the month's title and for good reason. It’s one thing to be aware of the difficulties or struggles an autistic person might face, but it is another to be compassionate.
The full name, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is just that. It is a spectrum. Some in the community are high-masking, some are low-masking, some have low-support needs, others’ higher and, more importantly, people can have different ranges of masking and support needs throughout their lifetime.
Because it also is a disorder, the differences of a person's cognitive, emotional and sensory abilities directly conflict with the society we have constructed. That does not make an autistic person less than or unbecoming, but rather someone who has different needs and different ways of doing, functioning and regulating.
The acceptance aspect is critical because it is easy to not know if someone is autistic, especially if they are high masking. According to an article in Research in Autism Spectrum Disorders, masking is suppressing oneself in order to act in a way to fit in with society, consciously or not. While there are certain privileges with being able to mask, it can put additional strain on a person’s mental health, self-image and increased likelihood of burnout. Unfortunately, masking can be necessary because of the stigma around ASD and the risk a person can face if they disclose their diagnosis.
But even with masking, autistic individuals may still feel a lack of belonging in social circles. Non-autistic individuals may think of them as simply off-putting because their voice is too monotone, they make little eye contact, they say things out of turn, or they talk too long about something they are interested in.
These are all just a few examples of autistic traits, but in a world that has little room for differences — these can easily isolate a person. So, if you truly want to support the autism community, yes be aware, but also accept them for exactly who they are.
Because they don’t have a missing piece; we have just been missing our empathy.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.