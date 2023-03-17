“If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back, and get it right side up again,” said Sojourner Truth during the 1851 Women's Rights Convention.
Throughout women’s history — from the right to vote to the “girlboss” era — there have been steps in progressing gender equality. However, throughout these movements women of marginalized groups have often been left behind.
Identity is not one thing. It is a multitude. You can be a woman and be Hispanic, be middle-class, be disabled, be Christian. Each of these identities play off of each other making a unique experience as a person and as a woman.
Sojourner Truth was a Black woman and a former slave. She was a women’s rights activist and an abolitionist. While the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote, if she lived to its inception, she would find not all Black women could cast their vote as Jim Crow laws remained prevalent. It would take another 46 years for their vote to be casted.
In the 1960s and 70s, mainstream feminism continued to not provide spaces for low-income women, LGBTQ+ women or women of color. So much so “The Combahee River Collective '' released a statement outlining what they will be doing for women who experience racialized and class oppression since as Black lesbian feminists, they were largely dismissed by mainstream pro-female circles.
And here’s the thing, stuff like this is still going on. While there has been an issue with only one type of woman being passed the microphone, this is also not an excuse to pit women against other women. We want to advocate for Women’s History Month to include all women.
We love the classics — Susan B. Anthony, Mary Wollstonecraft, Virginia Woolf, Betty Friedan — and look to them, but also look to those who aren’t as recognized. We are talking Audre Lorde, Gloria E. Anzaldúa, Mitsuye Yamada, Sandy Stone and please, keep the list coming.
