Women across the country and especially the Southeast are concerned after the recent tragedies involving women. Disappearances leading to discoveries of dead bodies is unsettling and frightening.
Because of these recent events, area women have felt a heightened degree of self-awareness and the urgent need for self-defense skills. Gun sales shot up in December as many men purchased guns for the women in their lives for Christmas, and some women also purchased guns or other means of protection for themselves.
Because of the combination of Alexander City Methodist Church women binding together realizing the need for protection and an influx of calls to United Martial Arts Training Academy in Alexander City, academy owner Russell Wright is holding self-defense classes for women in 9 a.m. Feb. 15.
Weldon said something must be done and if these tragedies continue to happen, women need to be prepared.
“I am tired of opening my Facebook feed and seeing children missing and I want to see as many girls in our town given a fighting chance,” Weldon said. “I do not want to see another Aniah (Blanchard) or (Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney) on my newsfeed and if this will help prevent some of that I’m all in.”
We’re tired of the devastating headlines too. We’re proud of the church and Wright for teaming together on this effort.
We think self-defense skills are crucial for women to have, and with the recent tragedies they’re even more important. An action a woman learns at this class could potentially save her life.