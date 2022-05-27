Every election cycle some people say the strangest thing: “My vote doesn’t matter.”
When we have the freedom to participate in the choice of our leaders, why would we not vote? Do we care that little for what happens in our communities?
Right now, the race for Senate District 27 is down to four votes. Voters in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties cast 16,730 votes in the Republican primary and political newcomer Jay Hovey leads incumbent Tom Whatley by four votes. It’s the closest election on this scale according to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
And there are possibly votes still out. In Tallapoosa County 15 provisional ballots were cast county wide but not every voter in Tallapoosa County could have cast a vote for Hovey or Whatley. Some voters cast ballots for Democrat Party races and would be unable to cast a vote in the Hovey, Whatley Republican race. Some Tallapoosa County voters are not in the district to vote in the race. Some in Tallapoosa County who voted in the Senate District 27 race in 2018 were not able to vote this year because of redistricting approved by the Alabama legislature in the last year. From the River Bridge into Alexander City and west towards Wind Creek State Park was once in District 27 and represented by Whatley in the senate. It is now represented by Clyde Chambliss of senate District 30.
Fewer than 85 provisional ballots were cast across the three counties.
The provisional votes will be certified by the county board of elections and added to the totals from Tuesday’s election.
Merrill said the process of canvassing happens Tuesday, May 31.
Not all provisional ballots will be certified and added to the total. Traditionally in Tallapoosa County fewer than 30 percent of provisional ballots are certified. Reasons vary from a voter not living in the district to not registering to vote in time.
Whatley carried Tallapoosa County with nearly 70 percent of the votes cast at 3,540 votes to 1,555. And Russell County with 81.35 percent of the vote at 881 votes to 202. The race was decided in Lee County where 63.07 percent of the ballots were cast in the race. Hovey topped Whatley 6,610 votes to 3,942.
If neither candidate foots the bill for a recount and the provisional ballots tie the score up, it could all come down to a coin toss.
Alabama law provides that in the event of a tie in an election, a game of chance decides the winner. The most recent example of that was when a coin toss decided the winner in the sheriff race in Clay County in 2018. A coin toss decided who would lead law enforcement in an entire county.
Perhaps the person in senate seat doesn’t matter to you. Perhaps you do not care where your tax dollars are spent. Perhaps you were fine with either candidate, but because you didn’t vote, now the race could come down to a game of chance.
We’d rather have a say about who is in power instead of gambling for elected officials.