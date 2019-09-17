We are all in a rush.
Our schedules are packed with work, doctors’ appointments, children’s sports practices and games.
For those with children, this is one of the busiest times of year with school, homework, practices, extracurriculars, you name it. It’s easy to rush because we think we have to — because we think if we don’t, we won’t get everything done.
We scurry from one place to the next trying to shave a second or minute there, but is it always worth the rush?
Why are we so consumed with cutting short a moment with our children to be first in line at the store? Why are we so consumed with beating the yellow light only to get caught at the next one? Are we in such a rush we don’t see our neighbor waving at us?
Our rush could cause an accident. We might hit the car in front of us thinking it was going to go through the light too. Our rush might make us fail to see the road work ahead. Construction zones along roadways are dangerous. Our rush might mean someone working on the side of the road doesn’t go home to his or her family this evening.
Our rush may cause us to not listen to a creative thought of our children.
It might be the moment you have been wanting with your child to talk over an important life moment. Do you want to cut it short?
You get the idea — slow down and enjoy life. Is rushing worth it to save 30 seconds here or a few minutes there?