Every four years, the stability of our nation feels threatened, but this year, that sense of impending doom is heightened.
Liberals are threatening to jump ship and flee to Canada. Conservatives are hedging a Joe Biden presidency by stocking up on firearms.
The president, however, is one man (most likely a man) of 360 million citizens. The squabbling of politics is not representative of the unity and respect for differences among everyday Americans.
Take Lisa Neese and Arlesa Grubbs, the preschool co-workers standing on opposite ends of the political spectrum published in today’s paper. Every day they work together as friends.
Tuesday morning, the two women challenged others to do the same on Facebook:
“She’s Black — I’m white; she’s Democrat — I’m Republican; she yells ‘War Eagle’ — I yell ‘Roll Tide,’” Neese wrote. “But we both love Jesus and joined hands this morning to pray together for this election and how our nation will respond to whatever results we get. I challenge you today — find a friend that is on the opposite side of this election today and pray for peace with them.”
2020 has already been the year of the unexpected. It’s also demonstrated the resilience of ordinary citizens.
Families and friends stranded by the cruel nature of the coronavirus found new ways to connect. Where vulnerable community members found themselves unable to run basic errands, mutual aid groups sprang from nowhere and took action, delivering groceries and essential medicines.
The freedom to hold different beliefs is the very foundation our nation was built upon.
Whatever the opposing sides may claim to do, The Outlook has faith in the resilience of Americans.