The country celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday but have we thought about what King taught us?
King believed despite the color of skin, gender or religion, we are all equal. Prior to his death in 1965 we were far from it but King dreamed of the day.
“I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” King said in 1963.
We have made progress since then but there is still a long way to go. Look across Alabama, some of its cities and the Black Belt are still struggling. Why? Some would say they need to try harder – it might be true to a certain extent, but have African-Americans had nearly 250 years free of oppression? Can white people truly say there hasn’t been oppression?
Most settlers left Europe to come to America to escape oppression. But what did white people’s ancestors do? They oppressed the Native Americans. Just look at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend here in Tallapoosa County. Look at the history of sharecropping. Oppression is in the history of this nation, but we can’t ignore it.
We must learn from our history.
Adults have learned racism from their environments and sticking to the norms of what our parents did.
While the lessons we can learn from our history are enormous, The Outlook believes the best lessons can be seen from watching young children play. Take a look at children under the age of 8 at a playground. They haven’t yet learned how to see the world.
Without the blinders of education from environments or parents, children see a potential playmate and they offer the best lesson of all.
Children see no color, no gender and no disability. They figure out a way to get along and make everything work.