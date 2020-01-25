Despite what some may say, we are fortunate in Tallapoosa County to live in a relatively safe place.
While there are isolated incidents that include crimes of violent nature, headlines of murders, rapes and shootings are rare here, unlike what is seen in many big cities.
The truth is most people who are victims of violent crime are targeted by someone who knows them. That means that random violent crimes are even more rare here.
The Outlook reported there has been a lull of gun crimes in the last six months and to us, that’s good news.
While our law enforcement agencies are doing a great job of tracking down those who do bad things, we should remember they can’t do their job alone.
We as citizens can help too.
If you see something that isn’t right, call police. If you witness a crime, get involved.
You can also discourage crime. Make yourself a hard target for criminals.
Lock your the doors at your home and on your vehicle’s doors all the time.
Stash items of value out of sight so they can’t be seen by those looking for a target. That is good advice in your home and vehicle.
At home, keep all doors and windows locked and blinds closed so thieves can’t see inside. Alarms on homes and autos are also great preventive measures.
Look out for your neighbors and if you see suspicious activity, alert authorities.
As good as our investigators are, they will gladly accept help from the public. Let’s all help them help us and keep Tallapoosa County a safe place to live.