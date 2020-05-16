Every situation in life can serve as a time to learn.
The saying “you live and you learn” exists for a reason.
We’ve all learned a lot throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ve learned we need human contact more than we may have realized. Even the homebodies want to get out for once and the non-huggers just want a hug.
We’ve learned a world without sports is a sad, sad world. We’ve learned the importance of in-school instruction and proper education. We’ve been reminded the importance of a free press and the public’s right to know.
We’ve been reminded living is not promised and we can’t take a single day for granted.
We’ve also learned there’s a lot we just can’t control. We can’t control the government. We can’t control rules we don’t like. We can do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we certainly can’t actually control a contagious disease.
That being said, there’s a lot we can control.
We are in control of how we react to certain situations. We can control how we treat people. We can control our attitudes and decide what kind of person we want to be amid crises. Will you be kind and lift others up or will you be the person tearing others down? Take a moment, step back and reflect. Control what you can; let the rest go.
There are also a lot of lessons we can learn throughout this.
The Outlook encourages you — and we’re speaking to ourselves here, too — to be better people. We need to use the hard times we’ve faced during this pandemic and apply them to our lives to make them better and make others’ lives better.
Choose to be kind and choose to treat each day as precious as it is.
Tomorrow isn’t promised so make the most of every day you have.