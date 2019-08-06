How did we get to the point where more Americans are dying at the end of a gun on our soil than in war?
Over the weekend in a matter of minutes two more senseless acts took the lives of 31 people and injured dozens more.
As the investigations continue it appears the gunmen were full of hatred and they left common decency at the door.
How did we get here?
We are a diverse nation full of diverse viewpoints but we have forgotten it’s OK to disagree.
Anyone who agrees with these senseless acts is at fault.
It appears the left hates the right and the right hates the left. White people are called racists for not agreeing with people of color; people of color are being attacked and told to “go back where you came from.”
Some who are not Christians are voicing great displeasure at Christians. Some Christians are trying to force their beliefs on others.
Why did our Founding Fathers sign the Declaration of Independence and write the Constitution?
They did it because they wanted their and others’ beliefs protected, safe from attack from neighbor and ally.
How do we fix it?
Gun control will be debated and enrage more arguments but are 100-round clips needed for self-defense? Better background checks are needed.
But the best way to stop it is to stop the hatred. Extremes from the left and right are driving the discussion. It is time for those of us in the middle to stand up and show it’s OK to like someone whose beliefs are different than the person we see in the mirror. Let’s have conversations without name-calling and rage and quit contributing to the divide.
Remember the Bible verse Matthew 7:1-4 about not judging others.
“Do not judge or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”