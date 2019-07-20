Bill Nichols State Veterans Home earned a silver medal from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living this week for its quality in home care.
To get this award the home had to follow guidelines and fill out a strict application. The award guidelines are based on the Baldridge Excellence Framework, which looks at organizations’ missions and key objectives in leadership, strategy, customers, measurement analysis and knowledge management, workforce, operations and results.
Not all assisted living facilities are nice. To know we have one that truly cares for its residents and is receiving national attention reflects well on Alexander City.
The state home is one of four Alabama nursing homes to receive the silver award.
There’s always room to grow and the veterans home plans on doing that by going for the gold quality award in 2021.
“It just makes us aware and keeps us aware of constantly evaluating our processes to make sure that No. 1, they meet the regulatory guidelines and also that they take care of our residents to the best possibility that we can provide,” administrator Angela Rose said.
Even without the award, the nursing home has a four to five month wait list for applicants because of its quality.
We need quality nursing homes like Bills Nichols State Veterans Home everywhere. Being a bronze, silver or gold quality nursing home shouldn’t be an award but instead a standard. We want to congratulate the home again and wish it luck going forward.