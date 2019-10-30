A Birmingham-area family is hurting after losing their little girl.
Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney vanished from an outdoor birthday party Oct. 12 and after days of searching, the 3-year-old girl’s remains were found in a dumpster at a landfill.
According to news reports Friday, she died of asphyxiation.
How could someone do such a thing to an innocent 3-year-old? We ask ourselves, “Why, why, why?” It is unthinkable and truly sickening a person could do that.
Two suspects, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, have been charged with capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age.
No matter how many times we see heartbreaking headlines like this one, it doesn’t get easier. With this being near the Alexander City area, it really hits close to home.
We can only imagine the pain Kamille’s family is feeling.
A tragedy like this makes us want to hold our loved ones even tighter and never let our little ones out of sight even for half a second. Ultimately, we’re reminded yet again life is so precious and we can’t take a single day for granted.
Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement that said the heart of our state is broken and that rings true.
“But our resolve must be to do everything we can to avoid this tragedy from happening to another family,” Ivey said. “Our prayers are with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare.”
Even as questions are answered and further investigation reveals the truth, it won’t take the pain away. All we can do is pray for Kamille’s family and friends — and any other families who have been touched by similar tragedies — and hope justice is served for this precious little girl whose life was ended far too soon.