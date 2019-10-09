Knowing what to do when a fire starts can prevent a disaster.
National Fire Prevention Week began Sunday and has been observed every year since the 1920s. The week is always held around Oct. 9 in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1971.
The Alexander City Fire Department is using the week to educate children in local preschools and daycares about fire safety. Chief Reese McAlister said the No. 1 type of fires the department responds to are kitchen or grease fires.
It’s important to take time to pause and look into fire safety tips in case one happens. The National Fire Prevention Association advises residents to change their smoke detector batteries when the time changes each the spring and fall and to replace smoke alarms every 10 years.
The NFPA advises making a family escape plan. Residents should map out the layout of their homes, mark two exits from every room and create a path from each exit to the outside. Families should also pick a meeting place outside in front of their residence for everyone to meet.
Everyone in the family should know how to call 911 from a mobile phone once they’re outside, according to the NFPA.
For kitchen fire prevention, keep flammables such as paper towels away from the stovetop. Do not leave the kitchen when cooking.
Take fire safety week seriously and try to learn some tips. Fires can start from something small and it’s important to be prepared in case the worst scenario ever happens.