This year more than any other, there’s no excuse not to fill out your census.
It takes only a few minutes and can benefit so many people in the long run.
The census asks basic questions about how many people are living in your household, what age they are and things of those nature. But those simple questions provide so much data that is taken into account for very serious subjects.
Locally, census data helps city officials plan for new homes and gauge how the population is growing, which can ultimately attract new businesses. It also helps to improve neighborhoods.
On a more statewide and even national level, having accurate census data ensures public services and funding for things like education, fire departments, etc. are allocated correctly. According to 2020census.gov, the data collected with inform federal funding for more than 100 programs, many of which are key in our communities.
Moreover, each census year, the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives — and therefore the electoral college — is reconfigured based on census data collection.
Census experts have said because Alabama’s population isn’t growing, it’s likely the state will lose a congressional state, especially if people are undercounted due to not filling out their census.
The census is conducted only once every 10 years, so it has lasting impacts for an entire decade. It may not seem like a big deal, especially given the short and easy nature of the questions, but it means a lot — especially for our future.