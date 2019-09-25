Everyone knows we need rain.
Not only do our plants need it but it’s needed to help prevent fires.
Monday the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a call of a car fire. The ACFD said the driver of a vehicle threw a cigarette from the window that happened to land in dry rubbish in the truck’s rear bed. When firefighters arrived the fire was already out. Although that is good thing, it is a reminder of how easily a fire can start.
Imagine if the cigarette landed on pine straw or dry grass.
Although there is no burn ban in place at the moment, we need to heed the advice given by the ACFD last week. ACFD capt. Jeff Brewer mentioned this very scenario.
“We are asking people to use extreme caution,” Brewer said. “A cigarette tossed on the roadside can start a brush fire.”
Someone might mean to only burn a small pile of trash or grill some burgers but a fire can quickly get out of hand under these conditions and area residents should take precautions.
“We are trying to get everyone to realize it is extremely dry,” Brewer said. “A fire can quickly get out of control under these conditions.”
While many do not smoke, even a grill can cause problems. Brewer suggests keeping a fire extinguisher, water hose or bucket full of water near the grill just in case and to be extremely ca
reful disposing of ashes. Ultimately Brewer wants to discourage all forms of fire for the time being and The Outlook agrees.
“If you can wait to burn, please wait,” Brewer said. “In these conditions a fire can quickly get out of control.”