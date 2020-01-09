We all have to make our money count. Most of us don’t have money to just waste away. Small investments do provide great returns.
Think about maintenance on an automobile. What happens if you don’t make a small investment in regular oil changes? Instead of spending $40, you replace an engine costing in some cases thousands of dollars many don’t have.
The same goes for your home. A little spackle, paint and replacement of plumbing parts all save you from major repairs related to rotten wood and cleanup from a major water spill.
Do you realize the cost of infrastructure, especially utilities like sewer and water, in Alexander City?
Do you know where the money comes from? Taxes and savings from revenue not used to cover costs such as salaries, equipment and materials to keep the systems running on a daily basis.
We all assume the water will turn at our sinks delivering safe, drinkable water. We all assume when we shower or wash dishes the wastewater goes down the drain. We think out of sight, out of mind, but have we thought about what it takes to keep such services going for the long term? While the city’s utilities do a great job with the day-to-day operations, larger maintenance projects must be funded so contractors can prolong the overall life of infrastructure.
Think of the HVAC systems in our homes. You can change the filter to help prolong the life of the system, but after it has survived 20-plus years, more than a filter is needed.
City leaders are slowly improving the sewers with a relining project that is faster and less expensive than digging up city streets and replacing pipe saving millions but adding much needed life to the system.
At Adams Water Treatment Plant, city leaders are solving a problem and lengthening the life of the facility by switching over to a lime slurry instead of caustic chemicals to aid in filtering of water.
While the projects are not cheap and not part of the daily operating budgets, they will prove to be beneficial for years to come and city leaders should be praised for spending a little now to save a lot later.