School is officially out but it doesn’t mean learning stops.
Many students have been studying hard the last couple of months at home as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped studies in classrooms. The move will have an unknown effect on education but all of us can help.
There are plenty of teaching moments to be discovered when we slow down and think.
Making change is a great lesson in adding and subtracting. Help your children figure out how to deliver cash for payments resulting in the least change or amount of contact with the cashier.
Street signs offer an opportunity to teach geometry and geography at the same time. And there is a physics lesson there too with speed. There is a legal lesson as well when the speedometer exceeds the speed limit.
A game of checkers, chess or cards teaches logic and strategy.
Cooking in the kitchen offers plenty of lessons on measuring, different increments and how different things react when mixed together.
One might think these things are boring or lead nowhere, but think about where the engineers of the past learned. Do you think inventors of the rocket engine had access to a computer — much less the internet?
But the greatest lesson of all in spending time with our students is we all learn compassion and empathy. Adults and children can learn from each other.