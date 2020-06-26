It’s human nature to fear the unknown.
Feelings of uncertainty are unsettling and can make us feel insecure.
So in general, not knowing what the future holds is a little nerve-racking.
COVID-19 has caused a lot of that anxiety for people across the country. We’re not sure when the pandemic will end and we’ve never seen anything like this in our lifetimes. We don’t have a rulebook to look at; it’s just all so unfamiliar and unknown.
Now, when you get our kids involved, it gets even trickier. They’re our future leaders and for so much unknown to surround their education, it’s been a little worrisome.
What will school look like for the upcoming year? We’ve been wondering for months.
We’re still a little uncertain, but the Alabama State Department of Education announced Friday plans to open school campuses for in-person instruction this fall.
It also said remote and blended instruction will be available for those who are uncomfortable sending their children back to school.
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey couldn’t have said it any better when he said this year won’t be easy but “we’re determined to do it because we have students who are counting on us.”
Their education is so important and can’t be neglected no matter what. Public health is a concern, absolutely, but high-quality education must remain a top priority.
The state purchased a multimillion-dollar digital curriculum that seems like it will be top notch. A huge team produced a 50-page guide for local school districts to use as a roadmap and it doesn’t seem like it was quickly assembled, either. A lot of thought went into this and we know educators are going to do their best to pull off a school year worthy of our children.
It’s not going to be easy and it’s going to be a lot different, but our children deserve the best we can give them.