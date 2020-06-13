The Outlook recently published a letter to the editor from the National Safe Boating Council to remind the community social distancing and health guidelines also apply to Lake Martin.
As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the state, it’s more important than ever to be cautious of our behaviors — both on and off the water.
After Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases, which is a strong indicator lake get-togethers could be part of the issue.
Summertime is in full swing and we are all anxious to enjoy the entertaining amenities that come with it but The Outlook urges you to practice social responsibility. Although restrictions have been greatly lifted, it doesn’t mean we don’t need to continue to follow guidelines.
The Safe Boating Campaign recommends staying within your community. Try limiting visitors from out of town to partake in the Lake Martin fun. This extends to boating as well. The ideal situation is to remain among only members of your immediate household but we understand that can often be hard to do as we’re all anxious to see friends and other family.
If you do go out on the water, maintain a safe distance from others if you anchor up or stop for fuel. Another suggestion from the boating council is to pack food and drinks on for a day cruising the waters to avoid stopping at marinas and restaurants and risk increased exposure to others.
There are ways to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air while still being safe. It may not be ideal, but until the number of cases begins to level out, it’s for the protection of everyone in the community.