The start of school is just over two weeks away.
Some students have had summer jobs and kept to a schedule. Many students have taken the summer to relax. Some students have gotten out of the routine of getting up at a set time. There is nothing wrong with any of these options.
While these schedules make work in the summer, they are not conducive for learning in a school environment. The school environment thrives on routine; it is the only way to make it work for most.
While many of us would love to just throw caution to the wind for the last two weeks, we suggest easing students back into a schedule.
Start by setting bedtime with a reasonable morning alarm. Maybe allow a nap in the day. After a week, go ahead and implement the school day bedtimes and wake up times.
This way by the time the first day of school rolls around teachers aren’t having to add to their workload and keep students awake the first week of class when they already need to be teaching.
While you are helping your student adjust to a routine, add a morning breakfast and evening meal to the routine hopefully figuring out a way to share some time with your student. The conversations you and your student have over the dinner table may open everyone’s minds to what the student needs and parents expectations and ability to help with those needs putting everyone on the same page.