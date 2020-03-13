Law enforcement officers can only be effective when they get good information.
In the last week, police have responded to numerous calls of shots fired. When police asked for help in getting to the bottom of an incident, they were met with answers like “I didn’t see anything,” “I don’t know anything” or “I don’t want to sign a warrant on them.”
We call for help and police responds but if no one helps the police, police cannot help us. Officers depend on us to provide information to help find the culprits. Their work is only as good as the information they receive from us. From there they can compare stories and with the help of the district attorney’s office prosecute crimes, but it starts with us.
Just last month the public aided the Alexander City Police Department with information and helped the victim of a shooting until the Alexander City Fire Department arrived on the scene. Alexander City residents have helped law enforcement in the past and The Outlook hopes those people will continue to help first responders. To those who generally don’t speak up, we urge you to consider doing so now.
We cannot blame the police for not solving crimes when we refuse to give them vital information hoping someone else will.
So when police respond to an incident you have seen, don’t play dumb. Speak to them. The information you give them could be what solves the crime.