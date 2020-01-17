While we like to praise the good people in this world, it’s unfortunate when we are faced with the harsh reality there are also some really cruel people out there.
Wednesday we were sickened to read news reports of an investigation revealing children were locked in wood-constructed cages with locks multiple times in Lee County. Three people — related to the children —have been arrested in the case.
Fortunately, the children have been removed from the home thanks to their local department of human resources.
We can only imagine the torture these children endured but we are thankful they are in good hands now before the situation got worse.
As a society, people are quick to complain or say someone isn’t doing a good job. But it’s less often we tell professionals they are doing an exceptional job. Social workers are some of those people doing a difficult job with little thanks, but that doesn’t mean they deserve it.
Professionals in this field deserve all the appreciation. They see people come out of situations that are truly painful to see. They assist clients affected by neglect, child abuse, domestic violence, mental health, parental substance abuse and more.
It takes a special kind of person to be in that type of job, and we want to let each and every social worker reading this know you are appreciated. The folks at our local DHR and in other social-work jobs go above and beyond for their clients. It’s the type of job you unfortunately take home with you, and we know it can be hard at times but it’s a service our county couldn’t function without.
This thanks also goes to all the people giving their hearts to be foster parents, as well as the United Way agencies assisting victims in crises.
Your dedication is not going unnoticed by us. Our county and state need each and every one of you.